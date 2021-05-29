High school softball sectional championship and baseball semi-sectional scores from Northern Indiana on Saturday
(WNDU) - SOFTBALL
2A Westview Sectional Championship
Fairfield 4, Westview 2
Fairfield advances to take on South Adams in regionals on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
4A Northridge Sectional
Elkhart 8, Penn 5
Warsaw 3, Northridge 2
Elkhart and Warsaw battle for the sectional championship on Monday at 11 a.m.
4A Plymouth Sectional
Mishawaka 7, LaPorte 3
Adams 13, Michigan City 3
Mishawaka and Adams battle for the sectional championship on Monday at 6 p.m.
3A South Bend Clay Sectional
St. Joseph 10, Clay 0
St. Joseph will take on New Prairie in the sectional championship on Monday at 7 p.m.
3A Wawasee Sectional
Wawasee 5, Jimtown 3
NorthWood 10, West Noble 0
Wawasee and NorthWood battle for the sectional championship on Monday at 11 a.m.
3A Kankakee Valley Sectional
Hanover Central 10, Culver Academies 0
John Glenn 23, River Forest 0
John Glenn will take on Hanover Central for the sectional championship on Monday at 11 a.m.
2A Westview Sectional
Westview 2, Fairfield 0
Central Noble 6, Bremen 2
Westview and Central Noble battle for the sectional championship on Monday at 12 p.m.
2A Wabash Sectional
Rochester 9, Wabash 7
Whitko 2, Manchester 1
Rochester and Whitko battle for the sectional championship on Monday at 7 p.m.
2A Hebron Sectional
Rensselaer Central 4, Hebron 3
Boone Grove 11, Winamac 1
Rensselaer Central and Boone Grove will play for the sectional championship on Monday at 11 a.m.
1A LaCrosse Sectional
South Central 6, LaCrosse 5
Oregon-Davis 12, Triton 1
South Central and Oregon-Davis will play for the sectional championship on Monday at 10 a.m.
1A Fremont Sectional
FW Blackhawk Christian 10, Bethany Christian 2
Fremont 10, Lakewood Park Christian 4
FW Blackhawk Christian and Fremont will play for the sectional championship on Monday at 11 a.m.
