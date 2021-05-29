Advertisement

High school softball sectional championship and baseball semi-sectional scores from Northern Indiana on Saturday

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT
(WNDU) - SOFTBALL

2A Westview Sectional Championship

Fairfield 4, Westview 2

Fairfield advances to take on South Adams in regionals on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

4A Northridge Sectional

Elkhart 8, Penn 5

Warsaw 3, Northridge 2

Elkhart and Warsaw battle for the sectional championship on Monday at 11 a.m.

4A Plymouth Sectional

Mishawaka 7, LaPorte 3

Adams 13, Michigan City 3

Mishawaka and Adams battle for the sectional championship on Monday at 6 p.m.

3A South Bend Clay Sectional

St. Joseph 10, Clay 0

St. Joseph will take on New Prairie in the sectional championship on Monday at 7 p.m.

3A Wawasee Sectional

Wawasee 5, Jimtown 3

NorthWood 10, West Noble 0

Wawasee and NorthWood battle for the sectional championship on Monday at 11 a.m.

3A Kankakee Valley Sectional

Hanover Central 10, Culver Academies 0

John Glenn 23, River Forest 0

John Glenn will take on Hanover Central for the sectional championship on Monday at 11 a.m.

2A Westview Sectional

Westview 2, Fairfield 0

Central Noble 6, Bremen 2

Westview and Central Noble battle for the sectional championship on Monday at 12 p.m.

2A Wabash Sectional

Rochester 9, Wabash 7

Whitko 2, Manchester 1

Rochester and Whitko battle for the sectional championship on Monday at 7 p.m.

2A Hebron Sectional

Rensselaer Central 4, Hebron 3

Boone Grove 11, Winamac 1

Rensselaer Central and Boone Grove will play for the sectional championship on Monday at 11 a.m.

1A LaCrosse Sectional

South Central 6, LaCrosse 5

Oregon-Davis 12, Triton 1

South Central and Oregon-Davis will play for the sectional championship on Monday at 10 a.m.

1A Fremont Sectional

FW Blackhawk Christian 10, Bethany Christian 2

Fremont 10, Lakewood Park Christian 4

FW Blackhawk Christian and Fremont will play for the sectional championship on Monday at 11 a.m.

