Advertisement

California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities searching the home of Samuel Cassidy say the man who gunned down nine co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled an arsenal that included a dozen guns, Molotov cocktails and 25,000 rounds of ammunition.

This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately...
This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately 22,000 thousand rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire.(Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Cassidy’s home in San Jose also was rigged to catch fire before he set off Wednesday on his deadly rampage at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

Authorities say they don’t yet know what specifically set off Cassidy’s attack but acquaintances say he’d nursed a hatred of his workplace for at least a decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened early Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, south of Chamberlain Road.
South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Judge signs order for removal of signs from Goshen home’s yard
Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
UPDATE: Third victim identified in triple fatal crash
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Tourism returning to southwest Michigan
Tourism returning to southwest Michigan
People filled the sidewalks to watch the Elkhart Memorial Day parade.
Elkhart Memorial Day parade returns
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Warming Trend...
Police investigating Michigan City weekend shooting
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
4-time Slam champ Naomi Osaka out of French Open, cites anxiety