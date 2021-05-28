Advertisement

Virginia hits 4 HRs, advances to ACC Tournament semifinals

Kent, Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof all homered in the second.
Notre Dame's Carter Putz reacts after striking out against Virginia in the fourth inning of an...
Notre Dame's Carter Putz reacts after striking out against Virginia in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Zack Gelof went 3 for 5 with five RBIs, Jake Gelof scored three runs, and No. 8 seed Virginia hit four homers in a 14-1 victory over top-seeded Notre Dame to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Cavaliers, who will play Duke on Saturday, scored five runs in the second and ninth innings to help build a 14-0 lead. Andrew Abbott struck out nine in 6 1/3 scoreless innings - becoming the second pitcher in Virginia history to reach 300 career strikeouts. Zack Gelof and Nic Kent each hit their seventh home run of the season. Kent, Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof all homered in the second.

