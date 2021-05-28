Two-car crash closes part of US 31

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A serious crash closed part of U.S. 31 in South Bend on Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes, south of the bypass. Two cars were towed from the scene.

Traffic was backed up in the area for about an hour. The investigation is still ongoing and 16 News Now is working to find out more details about the situation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.