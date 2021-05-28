Advertisement

Two-car crash closes part of US 31

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A serious crash closed part of U.S. 31 in South Bend on Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes, south of the bypass. Two cars were towed from the scene.

Traffic was backed up in the area for about an hour. The investigation is still ongoing and 16 News Now is working to find out more details about the situation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight ends with father shooting son, police say
Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
Three dead after fiery crash
Syracuse Police Chief Jim Layne speaks on camera for first time since 14-year-old Syracuse teen...
One month later: 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez of Syracuse is still missing
We are digging deeper into an issue at a Warsaw Middle School where several students’ phones...
Lakeview Middle School confiscates some phones, parent concerned
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

A serious crash closed part of U.S. 31 in South Bend on Friday morning.
Two-car crash closes part of US 31
Kenneth White (Genesee County Sheriff's Department)
Michigan teens accused in ’17 fatal rock incident win appeal
Michiana Rising: Local restaurants bouncing back after the pandemic
Michiana Rising: Local restaurants bouncing back after the pandemic
People came together in South Bend to hold a rally to show support for police in Michiana.
People hold rally in support of Michiana police