Truck driver arrested for involvement in crash that killed 6-month-old

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A truck driver involved in a deadly crash on U.S. 31 that led to a baby’s death, is now in jail.

Andrew King was arrested at his home for charges of reckless homicide and providing false information.

Detectives found the 35-year-old was distracted while driving a semi on U.S. 31 in Miami County.

On May 10, he was approaching a red light at Miami County Road 100 North when he rear-ended a Toyota Corolla, pushing it into a Chevy Malibu.

The crash killed six-month old Leo Wallace and sent his mom Sarah and his sister Cecilia to the hospital.

