Three dead after fiery crash

Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles east of State Road 13.(Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles east of State Road 13.

Victims have been identified as Amanda Johnson, 43, and Teressa Johnson, 66 of Warsaw.

They were hit head-on by Nissan that was passing a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

The Nissan burst into flames. The driver of the Nissan, also deceased, has not been identified.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

