Staying safe this Memorial Day Weekend on the lakeshore

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) -Lifeguards are getting ready for their first weekend on duty at Silver Beach.

16 News Now tells us why it’s still important to use caution when going in the water.

Not many people are relaxing at the beach on Friday, but that should change on Saturday once the weekend gets started.

What won’t be much different is the choppy waves.

Red flag days are expected for Friday and Saturday which means you should stay out of Lake Michigan.

“There’s a rip current advisory so we don’t want anyone near the water and unfortunately we don’t want anyone to wade either. We don’t want a toe in the water at all. We want you to stay as far away from the water as possible,” said Silver Beach Environmental Property Manager Jaysen Field.

You can expect a moderate swim advisory on Sunday with a yellow flag day, meaning you can go in the water but use caution. There could still be a rip current.

“Red obviously being the highest caution out there. Yellow is just a little bit below that. It’s kinda safe to swim but not as good as green,” Field said.

Even when we expect a green flag day on Monday, the water temperatures could still be in the 50s.

Make sure to take your time going into the lake so your body has time to adjust to these temperatures.

Silver Beach has a splash pad just across the road you can use to cool off anytime no matter what the waves are like.

If you’re in St. Joseph County, there are a number of splash pads to use before the pools open in South Bend.

“We have nine splash pads across the city in total. So even though we have three aquatic facilities, there are nine additional splash pads where anytime you can go out there. you don’t have to wait until June 7th for one of those,” said South Bend VPA Rec. Experiences Director Jonathan Jones.

South Bend is also looking to hire lifeguards for their public pools and the East Race Waterway.

You can search their job openings on their website.

