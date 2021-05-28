Advertisement

Ribbon-cutting held for Red Arrow Highway project

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Road Department held a ribbon cutting for the Red Arrow Highway and Union Pier Intersection Improvement project.

Red Arrow Highway will become a 3-lane road with a dedicated turn lane for safety and better traffic flow.

Other improvements include new sidewalks, public restrooms and parking, and a non-motorized path.

“Reducing this down to three lanes, made it safer for people to cross. Also created this sidewalk and nonmotorized trail so people could walk and ride their bikes more safely in the area,” says Michelle Heit, New Buffalo Township Supervisor.

The project was made possible by the Pokagon Fund, Chikaming Township, New Buffalo Township, Berrien County Road Department, and USDA Rural Development funding.

