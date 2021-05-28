Position: Producer

Position Code: Y8N1WN

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT STATION

WNDU-TV is a great place for new and experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of The University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest newsgathering and production technology to better serve our community.

As the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC and Antenna TV affiliate, WNDU serves more than 313,000 households in the 96th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

JOB SUMMARY

WNDU is looking for a talented News Producer to join our award-winning team. This position works closely with the Executive Producer and News Director in addition with having direct communication with Technical Media Producers, Assignment Manager, Reporters and other news staff. In this position, you will be responsible for the content and flow of newscasts and web content and overall quality of our news product. You will lead the charge in the development of our newscasts to meet a high standard.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

• Great conversational writing skills

• Strong editorial and communication skills

• Work well under a deadline

• Adapt to breaking news and developing stories

• Coordinate the writing and editing of scripts with excellent use of video and graphics to enhance storytelling

• Communicate with anchors, field crews, reporters and control room staff

• Write content for the station website and social media

QUALIFICATIONS

Education Requirements

• College Degree in Journalism

Prior Work Experience

• Producing experience while earning college degree or producing experience at a television station

Other Requirements

A pre-employment drug screening and motor vehicle record check are required.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

Generally works in an office environment but may occasionally be required to perform job duties outside of the typical office setting.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

