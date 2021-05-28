Advertisement

Portage Ave closed starting next Tuesday

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Tuesday, June 1, Portage Avenue from California Avenue to Rex Street will be closed to install water services.

Detour routes will be in place until the work is complete.

Southbound traffic on portage will detour south on Cottage Grove Avenue, then east on Van Buren Street before rejoining portage.

Northbound traffic will detour north on Leland, and then onto California to Portage.

The streets should reopen by Monday, June 14.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
Three dead after fiery crash
Fight ends with father shooting son, police say
Syracuse Police Chief Jim Layne speaks on camera for first time since 14-year-old Syracuse teen...
One month later: 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez of Syracuse is still missing
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
We are digging deeper into an issue at a Warsaw Middle School where several students’ phones...
Lakeview Middle School confiscates some phones, parent concerned

Latest News

State Road 23 experiencing lane closures starting Wednesday
Construction starting on Sample Street next week
Pokagon Road in Berrien County reducing to one lane
Multiple road projects coming to LaPorte County