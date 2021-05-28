Portage Ave closed starting next Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Tuesday, June 1, Portage Avenue from California Avenue to Rex Street will be closed to install water services.

Detour routes will be in place until the work is complete.

Southbound traffic on portage will detour south on Cottage Grove Avenue, then east on Van Buren Street before rejoining portage.

Northbound traffic will detour north on Leland, and then onto California to Portage.

The streets should reopen by Monday, June 14.

