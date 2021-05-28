Advertisement

People hold rally in support of Michiana police

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People came together in South Bend to hold a rally to show support for police in Michiana.

The rally was held at the South Bend Police Department and was organized by the St. Joseph County Tea Party Patriots.

Organizers say the rally was held to demonstrate to the men and women in blue how much they appreciate the efforts of local law enforcement.

