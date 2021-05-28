Advertisement

Notre Dame not taking Virginia lightly after sweeping Cavs earlier in season

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE (WNDU) - Notre Dame baseball is in unchartered territory.

For the first time ever, they are the top seed in the ACC Tournament, but on Friday in the tournament, the Irish will face a team they know quite well.

Notre Dame will face the Virginia Cavaliers Friday morning.

These two schools met up back in March. Back then the Hoos were ranked as the No. 21 team in the country, and the Irish swept UVA in Charlottesville outscoring the Cavaliers by 18 runs in the three games.

Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett will go with ace John Michael Bertrand on the bump Friday morning, and he knows tomorrow won’t be as easy as it was in March.

“It’s whoever can navigate and manipulate offensively enough, I think, to break through,” Jarrett said. “We were able to do it when we played them. Bertrand you feel good about him. They are going to have a lot of data and information from that series so this is going to be a grinder, dogfight. It’s going to be a good college game.”

That dog fight is getting started early Friday with a spot in the ACC Tournament semifinals on the line.

First pitch between Notre Dame and Virginia is at 11 AM. Fans can watch the game on ACC Network Extra.

