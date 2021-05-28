Advertisement

Michiana Rising: Local restaurants bouncing back after the pandemic

By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we navigate through what we hope is the end of this pandemic, 16 News Now will share ways Michiana is bouncing back in a new Michiana Rising series.

To kick things off, we know it has been a difficult past year for many restaurant owners in our area.

South Bend Brew Werks experienced some challenges and ended up moving to the Hibberd building on Main Street, jus a half-mile away from its original location.

The new location is a little more spacious, but will still have the same feel.

You can come enjoy good beer and food and try the new pepperoni pizza flatbread too.

The restaurant opens June 2.

“We miss all of our friends, our regulars. Every now and then they may pop in their head to say hi but we haven’t seen or talked to them in a few months,” said owner of South Bend Brew Werks Steve Lowe.

Over on Ironwood The Bucket, previously known as the Oaken Bucket, has new owners.

They are keeping the traditional burgers on the menu, but are adding things like chicken, fish, shrimp tacos and crab dip.

“We all wish there were more restaurants and more places to dine on the river. This was always the best location and hopefully this will be the best of everything,” said co-owner of The Bucket Kurt Janowsky.

The inside and outside look different too. For example, on the lowest level you will find a Tiki Bar.

“And then upstairs on the main level deck, we’ve got about 60 seats and that feels more yacht clubby. Navy blues and whites. Again, brightly colored umbrellas,” said Janowsky.

The restaurant opened Thursday.

Restaurant owners said they are looking for more employees.

If you are looking for a job, this could be a great opportunity for you.

