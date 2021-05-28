Advertisement

Medical Moment: Teen marijuana use

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Is recreational marijuana use harmless or not?

In today’s Medical Moment, why a new study suggests cannabis comes with a high risk for some teens and young adults.

Right now, it’s legal for adults to use cannabis in fifteen states and the District of Columbia.

And while it’s not legal for anyone under 18, a new survey of eighth and tenth graders shows a growing number of teens smoke pot daily.

As Martie Salt reports, a new study suggests pot may pose serious problems for young people with mood disorders.

A national study of mortality risk for young adults with mood disorders and cannabis would be the next step.

The team is also examining the role of marijuana laws on youth mental health.

