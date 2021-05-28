MADD honors area state troopers

Ind. (WNDU) - Two area Indiana State Troopers are being recognized by the Indiana chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving for excellence in getting drunk drivers off Indiana’s roads.

Master Trooper Mick Dockery of the Indiana State Police Bremen Post and Trooper Benjamin Beers of the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post received a certificate for their achievements as well as a pin and a challenge coin.

