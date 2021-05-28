Advertisement

Judge signs order for removal of signs from Goshen home’s yard

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge has signed an order that says signs must be removed from the yard of a home in Goshen.

The city first went to court last November to force the issue.

The home in question lies in the 600 block of S. Main Street and has become somewhat of a roadside attraction.

A court ruling dated May 26 gives the homeowners three days to remove the signs or face fines.

For about 20 years, Lori Arnold says she quietly lived in the home until about a year ago when she started filling the front yard with signs.

“Well, I came out in response to what was going on when the rioting started over George Floyd’s death,” Arnold told 16 News Now. “Where police officers were being injured, or, you know, kind of like attacked.”

Arnold says she ran to her basement, got a piece of wood and some paint, and made a “Blu Lives Matter” sign.

Today’s messages ranged from, “Hate is ugly—smile,” to “Systemic racism—the big lie.”

“Well, I’m going to keep on doing it until other people are allowed to have their opinions without worrying about violence. I feel like I stand for those who cannot stand for themselves, and they come to me and tell me, thank you.”

In the past year, Arnold says she has seen three arson fires. Twice a charred wooden frame was hit with Molotov cocktails while being used to display a sign that simply said, “God Bless America.”

Arnold feels she has already survived threats that were more serious than those coming from the courts. “From what I understand, they’re just going to start fining me $2,500 a day until they take my home,” Arnold said. “They have to decide how far they want to push it. Do they want to come take my home, over signs?”

Lori says her goal is to spark community conversation like the talks she has had with countless passersby.

“I believe this is making a difference and I believe that someday this will pay off. My goal is to bring peace to this community, and it will be done.”

The courts did not deal with the content of the signs—just the fact that there were too many being displayed in a residential neighborhood. The city zoning ordinance restricts signage to a total of eight square feet.

The judge set a court hearing on the subject of damages for August 10.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
Three dead after fiery crash
Fight ends with father shooting son, police say
Syracuse Police Chief Jim Layne speaks on camera for first time since 14-year-old Syracuse teen...
One month later: 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez of Syracuse is still missing
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
We are digging deeper into an issue at a Warsaw Middle School where several students’ phones...
Lakeview Middle School confiscates some phones, parent concerned

Latest News

Build, Grow, Learn scholarships offered to St. Joseph County essential workers
Build, Grow, Learn scholarships offered to St. Joseph County essential workers
Medical Moment: Teen marijuana use
Not many people are relaxing at the beach on Friday, but that should change on Saturday once...
Staying safe this Memorial Day Weekend on the lakeshore
Homes for Heroes is honoring those who have served our country by placing flags on veterans’...
Homes for Heroes places flags on veterans’ graves