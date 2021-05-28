Judge signs order for removal of signs from Goshen home’s yard

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge has signed an order that says signs must be removed from the yard of a home in Goshen.

The city first went to court last November to force the issue.

The home in question lies in the 600 block of S. Main Street and has become somewhat of a roadside attraction.

A court ruling dated May 26 gives the homeowners three days to remove the signs or face fines.

For about 20 years, Lori Arnold says she quietly lived in the home until about a year ago when she started filling the front yard with signs.

“Well, I came out in response to what was going on when the rioting started over George Floyd’s death,” Arnold told 16 News Now. “Where police officers were being injured, or, you know, kind of like attacked.”

Arnold says she ran to her basement, got a piece of wood and some paint, and made a “Blu Lives Matter” sign.

Today’s messages ranged from, “Hate is ugly—smile,” to “Systemic racism—the big lie.”

“Well, I’m going to keep on doing it until other people are allowed to have their opinions without worrying about violence. I feel like I stand for those who cannot stand for themselves, and they come to me and tell me, thank you.”

In the past year, Arnold says she has seen three arson fires. Twice a charred wooden frame was hit with Molotov cocktails while being used to display a sign that simply said, “God Bless America.”

Arnold feels she has already survived threats that were more serious than those coming from the courts. “From what I understand, they’re just going to start fining me $2,500 a day until they take my home,” Arnold said. “They have to decide how far they want to push it. Do they want to come take my home, over signs?”

Lori says her goal is to spark community conversation like the talks she has had with countless passersby.

“I believe this is making a difference and I believe that someday this will pay off. My goal is to bring peace to this community, and it will be done.”

The courts did not deal with the content of the signs—just the fact that there were too many being displayed in a residential neighborhood. The city zoning ordinance restricts signage to a total of eight square feet.

The judge set a court hearing on the subject of damages for August 10.

