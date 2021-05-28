Indiana governor keeping school mask mandate through June

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s mask mandate for those inside schools will last for another month as the governor has issued a new extension of the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency.

The executive order signed Friday by Gov. Eric Holcomb ends the mask requirement for students and K-12 school workers on June 30.

The order says it will be up to local school boards to decide whether to adopt mask rules or other restrictions for the upcoming school year.

The new order taking effect Tuesday lifts mask requirements for state buildings, except for locations such as prisons and state hospitals.

