Advertisement

Homes for Heroes places flags on veterans’ graves

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homes for Heroes is honoring those who have served our country by placing flags on veterans’ graves at St. Joe Valley Memorial Park.

Every year, the group gets together to place about 300 flags in the veteran section of the cemetery.

They say it’s all about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I mean it’s not the start of summer. It’s not about the hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecues. It is a part of that and certainly the part of as far as starting the summer but more important, it’s the memory of those who have given us the freedom that we enjoy,” says retired Lieutenant Colonel Kent Laudeman.

“And the names just stick with you. I mean there is a place there is a time, there’s a name to be remembered.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
Three dead after fiery crash
Fight ends with father shooting son, police say
Syracuse Police Chief Jim Layne speaks on camera for first time since 14-year-old Syracuse teen...
One month later: 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez of Syracuse is still missing
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
We are digging deeper into an issue at a Warsaw Middle School where several students’ phones...
Lakeview Middle School confiscates some phones, parent concerned

Latest News

Build, Grow, Learn scholarships offered to St. Joseph County essential workers
Build, Grow, Learn scholarships offered to St. Joseph County essential workers
Medical Moment: Teen marijuana use
Not many people are relaxing at the beach on Friday, but that should change on Saturday once...
Staying safe this Memorial Day Weekend on the lakeshore
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Judge signs order for removal of signs from Goshen home’s yard