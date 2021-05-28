Homes for Heroes places flags on veterans’ graves

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homes for Heroes is honoring those who have served our country by placing flags on veterans’ graves at St. Joe Valley Memorial Park.

Every year, the group gets together to place about 300 flags in the veteran section of the cemetery.

They say it’s all about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I mean it’s not the start of summer. It’s not about the hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecues. It is a part of that and certainly the part of as far as starting the summer but more important, it’s the memory of those who have given us the freedom that we enjoy,” says retired Lieutenant Colonel Kent Laudeman.

“And the names just stick with you. I mean there is a place there is a time, there’s a name to be remembered.”

