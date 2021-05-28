High school sectional softball championships and baseball scores from Thursday night in Northern Indiana
(WNDU) - SOFTBALL
4A Penn Sectional
Penn 4, LaPorte 1
Penn will play the winner of Northridge/Goshen next Tuesday.
3A Bremen Sectional
Kankakee Valley 10, Bremen 0
3A Marian Sectional
St. Joseph 7, New Prairie 0
Marian will play Northwestern in Regionals next Tuesday.
2A Winamac Sectional
Pioneer 17, Winamac 2
2A Wabash Sectional
Whitko 4, Tippecanoe Valley 1
BASEBALL
4A Northridge Sectional
Penn 6, Goshen 3
Elkhart 5, Concord 2
Penn and Elkhart will play in sectional semis on Saturday at 10 a.m.
3A Wawasee Sectional
Wawasee 8, Lakeland 1
Wawasee will play Jimtown in sectional semis on Saturday at 10 a.m.
2A Hebron Sectional
Rensselaer Central 14, North Judson 4
Rensselaer Central will take on Hebron in sectional semis on Saturday at 11 a.m.
1A LaCrosse Sectional
LaCrosse 11, Argos 3
LaCrosse will take on South Central in sectional semis on Saturday at 9 a.m.
