High school sectional softball championships and baseball scores from Thursday night in Northern Indiana

(WNDU) - SOFTBALL

4A Penn Sectional

Penn 4, LaPorte 1

Penn will play the winner of Northridge/Goshen next Tuesday.

3A Bremen Sectional

Kankakee Valley 10, Bremen 0

3A Marian Sectional

St. Joseph 7, New Prairie 0

Marian will play Northwestern in Regionals next Tuesday.

2A Winamac Sectional

Pioneer 17, Winamac 2

2A Wabash Sectional

Whitko 4, Tippecanoe Valley 1

BASEBALL

4A Northridge Sectional

Penn 6, Goshen 3

Elkhart 5, Concord 2

Penn and Elkhart will play in sectional semis on Saturday at 10 a.m.

3A Wawasee Sectional

Wawasee 8, Lakeland 1

Wawasee will play Jimtown in sectional semis on Saturday at 10 a.m.

2A Hebron Sectional

Rensselaer Central 14, North Judson 4

Rensselaer Central will take on Hebron in sectional semis on Saturday at 11 a.m.

1A LaCrosse Sectional

LaCrosse 11, Argos 3

LaCrosse will take on South Central in sectional semis on Saturday at 9 a.m.

