Former Notre Dame manager and active wins leader Paul Mainieri retiring

Mainieri loved his time in South Bend, and said leaving Notre Dame was very tough to do.
Paul Mainieri coached the Notre Dame baseball program from 1995 to 2006.
Paul Mainieri coached the Notre Dame baseball program from 1995 to 2006.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU baseball coach and active Division I career wins leader Paul Mainieri says he’s retiring after this season. The 63-year-old Mainieri announced his impending retirement on Friday. He’s coached for 39 seasons and the last 15 at LSU. He’s coached LSU to five College World Series appearances and one national championship in 2009. Mainieri will continue coaching this season only if the Tigers receive a bid to the 64-team NCAA tournament. His career record of 1,501-774-8 places him seventh all-time for career Division I victories. His 637 victories at LSU ranks second behind only Skip Bertman’s 870.

Prior to his time at LSU, Mainieri was the head coach of the Notre Dame baseball program for 12 seasons, and helped lead the Irish to a trip to the College World Series in Omaha in 2002. Mainieri coached at Notre Dame from 1995 to 2006.

Current Irish manager Link Jarrett says Mainieri connects with him quite often and has helped him tremendously since he’s taken the Notre Dame job.

Mainieri loved his time in South Bend, and said leaving Notre Dame was very tough to do.

