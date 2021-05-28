First Alert Forecast: Rain Now, Sunshine Returns for the Memorial Day Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Morning rain will move through the area. The day is not a wash, the middle of the day remains cloudy but mostly dry. A second batch of showers moves in during the afternoon and evening. Highs only in the lower 50s for most of the day with a stiff breeze. High of 56.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers continue into the early morning hours of Saturday. The breeze will keep some cooler air in place. Lows reaching to near 40 degrees by morning. Low of 40.

SATURDAY: A sprinkle or light shower early in the morning and then we will clear out the clouds and get a little warmer into the afternoon. As the sunshine breaks out highs reach into the middle 60s with a light breeze. HIGH swim risk along Lake Michigan with 4-7 foot waves and rip currents possible. Water temperatures remain in the 50s for much of the area. High of 66.

SUNDAY: A MODERATE swim risk along Lake Michigan beaches. We will see choppy waves and rip currents possible. Lots of sunshine makes it a good day to enjoy the outdoors with highs in the lower 70s and lower humidity. High of 71.

MEMORIAL DAY: A LOW swim risk along Lake Michigan beaches as the winds calm and the waters calm as well. Be safe if you are heading to the beaches. Lots of sunshine and a high in the low 70s makes for a perfect 3 day weekend! High of 73.

LONG RANGE: Beyond Memorial Day we will see an unsettled pattern to continue through the first week of June. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through the end of our 10 day forecast. Temperatures do warm back into the lower 80s by the first weekend of June. Keep checking back throughout the weekend for updated swimming conditions along Lake Michigan. Enjoy the long weekend!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, May 27th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 72

Thursday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: 0.25″

