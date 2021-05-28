Position Code: YBN1WN

ABOUT STATION:

WNDU-TV is a great place for new and experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of The University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest newsgathering and production technology to better serve our community.

As the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC and Antenna TV affiliate, WNDU serves more than 313,000 households in the 96th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

JOB SUMMARY:

We are looking for candidates who possess the ability to think both creatively and analytically. Digital Producer duties include producing and publishing content, writing, editing and proofreading, formulating content strategies and managing a content team, among other tasks.

Digital Producer should be comfortable finding creative ways of building an online presence, as well as using analytics in the formulation of a content strategy. Here, content is defined as multimedia articles, images or videos that aid in fostering engagement online.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Writing, editing and proofreading content.

* Formulating a cross-platform content strategy.

* Brainstorm with team members to develop new ideas.

* Build a following on social Media

* Provide editorial, creative and technical support to the news room.

* Track web analytics to ascertain content engagement levels.

*Manage content across all platforms, including email and social media.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Journalism, English or related field.

3-4 years agency experience or in a similar role.

*Adept at keyword placement and SEO best practices.

*Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

*Highly computer literate and advanced knowledge of HTML.

*Proficiency with popular content management systems.

*Experience with social media management.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings

