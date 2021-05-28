Cubs lose rain-shortened game to Fort Wayne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -The South Bend Cubs dropped game three of their six-game series vs. Fort Wayne on Thursday night as inclement weather led to the game being called in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Ryan Jensen got the start for the Cubs and went just two-thirds of an inning. He struck out the first batter of the game but struggled to find the strike zone afterward with a hard rain coming down throughout the entire inning. Grant Little came up next, drew a walk, and Agustin Ruiz followed with a two-run shot the opposite way over the wall in left.

The Cubs first round pick from 2019 walked the next two batters and was pulled after striking out Justin Lopez on his 34th pitch of the inning. Matteo Bocchi came in and stranded both runners, inducing a flyout to left on the first pitch he threw.

Bocchi tossed 4.1 innings in relief and allowed a run in the third and fifth inning. An 0-2 wild pitch with two outs in the third inning scored Ruiz from third base and a RBI single from Jonny Homza scored Little in the fifth.

Anderson Espinoza got the start for Fort Wayne. Five years ago he was the Padres number one prospect after being acquired from the Red Sox in a trade for Drew Pomeranz, but until this season started he hadn’t pitched in a professional game since 2016. He’s being eased back after multiple arm surgeries and tonight tossed the first two innings for the TinCaps, allowing just one hit, no runs, and striking out three.

But once again South Bend would get to the Fort Wayne bullpen, who collectively entered the game with a 7.61 ERA. Edwuin Bencomo came in and after two more scoreless frames, the South Bend offense got to him in the fifth.

Nelson Velazquez reached on an error, Yonathan Perlaza drew a walk and Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. Bryce Windham delivered his second two-RBI bases-loaded single of the series to cut the lead in half at 4-2.

Delvin Zinn came up next with runners at the corners and dropped down a textbook push bunt single to score Slaughter and bring the Cubs within a run. Bencomo stranded a pair of runners and escaped the inning with the Cubs still down a run.

Unfortunately in the bottom of the sixth with the score still 4-3 the rain came, the tarp came out, and the game was eventually called. Tyler Durna was at the plate with no outs and ahead in the count three balls and no strikes when the tarp came out.

The Cubs, who had won five straight and won via back-to-back eighth inning comebacks never got the chance for another late rally. Tonight’s loss is their first since dropping game three of their home series last week to Dayton.

Next Up: LHP Ethan Elliott (0-1, 1.83 ERA) vs. RHP Peyton Remy (1-1, 3.48 ERA).

Tomorrow night is a Fantastic Friday Fireworks at Four Winds Field which means stay in your seats after the game for a firework show presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU and Sunny 101.5 FM. First pitch for tomorrow's game is at 7:05 ET, gates open at 5 ET