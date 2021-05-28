Benton Harbor still considering marijuana festival

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Planning and Economic Development Committee members say they need more information before approving a proposed festival by a marijuana dispensary that’s backed by longtime NBA player Wilson Chandler.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium, if approved, the September 4 festival would feature performances by rappers 2 Chainz, Rick Ross and G Herbo.

The chief marketing officer for Nobody’s Home Cannabis says it’s asking for a permit so the festival can be held at the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park.

Some members say they’re concerned marijuana would be smoked in the park.

The dispensary has applied for a permit, but even if it’s turned down, it still plans to hold the event.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.