Advertisement

Benton Harbor still considering marijuana festival

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Planning and Economic Development Committee members say they need more information before approving a proposed festival by a marijuana dispensary that’s backed by longtime NBA player Wilson Chandler.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium, if approved, the September 4 festival would feature performances by rappers 2 Chainz, Rick Ross and G Herbo.

The chief marketing officer for Nobody’s Home Cannabis says it’s asking for a permit so the festival can be held at the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park.

Some members say they’re concerned marijuana would be smoked in the park.

The dispensary has applied for a permit, but even if it’s turned down, it still plans to hold the event.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
Three dead after fiery crash
Fight ends with father shooting son, police say
Syracuse Police Chief Jim Layne speaks on camera for first time since 14-year-old Syracuse teen...
One month later: 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez of Syracuse is still missing
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
We are digging deeper into an issue at a Warsaw Middle School where several students’ phones...
Lakeview Middle School confiscates some phones, parent concerned

Latest News

Build, Grow, Learn scholarships offered to St. Joseph County essential workers
Build, Grow, Learn scholarships offered to St. Joseph County essential workers
Medical Moment: Teen marijuana use
Not many people are relaxing at the beach on Friday, but that should change on Saturday once...
Staying safe this Memorial Day Weekend on the lakeshore
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Judge signs order for removal of signs from Goshen home’s yard
Homes for Heroes is honoring those who have served our country by placing flags on veterans’...
Homes for Heroes places flags on veterans’ graves