Advertisement

Whitmer’s campaign will pay for Florida flight to see dad

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign - not a nonprofit fund - will pay for her flights to and from Florida, where she visited her elderly, ailing father in March.

The disclosure Thursday came in a letter to a Republican lawmaker who had asked questions about the trip, which has been scrutinized by the GOP.

A lawyer for the governor’s campaign and the fund said he learned from PVS Chemicals, which supplied the private jet, that it could not accept the $27,000 payment except from a candidate committee because it is not authorized to operate charter flights.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Parents received a letter saying a Jimtown High School employee resigned after administrators...
Jimtown High School employee resigns after inapproprate social media relationship with student
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
St. Joseph County hosts first ever job fair Wednesday.
St. Joseph County look to fill 84 vacant positions with first ever job fair
So with the great reopening happening all across Michiana, you gotta ask the question: Will the...
Mike and Matt’s Summer Forecast
=
1 dead after crash involving semi

Latest News

Whitmer proposes eliminating longtime school funding gap
Fight ends with father shooting son, police say
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Governor wants Indiana state employees in offices in July
A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her...
MSP: 2020 Accident Statistics