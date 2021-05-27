Whitmer’s campaign will pay for Florida flight to see dad

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign - not a nonprofit fund - will pay for her flights to and from Florida, where she visited her elderly, ailing father in March.

The disclosure Thursday came in a letter to a Republican lawmaker who had asked questions about the trip, which has been scrutinized by the GOP.

A lawyer for the governor’s campaign and the fund said he learned from PVS Chemicals, which supplied the private jet, that it could not accept the $27,000 payment except from a candidate committee because it is not authorized to operate charter flights.

