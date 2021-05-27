Advertisement

Wait what? Bizarre sequence helps Cubs top Pirates 5-3

Baez got in a rundown between home and first after a routine grounder, buying time for Willson Contreras to score all the way from second.
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, top, covers first as Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez...
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, top, covers first as Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez slides safely across the bag on a Fiedler's choice during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Baez advanced to second on an errant throw to first by catcher Michael Perez. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Chicago Cubs took advantage of some heads-up baserunning by Jose Baez to edge the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3. Baez got in a rundown between home and first after a routine grounder, buying time for Willson Contreras to score all the way from second. Baez reached second on the play then scored on a single by Ian Happ to help the Cubs win for the ninth time in 11 games. Gregory Polanco, Bryan Reynolds and Michael Perez homered for Pittsburgh. The Pirates have dropped 8 of 9.

