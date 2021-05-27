Advertisement

Trevor Williams pitches Cubs past Pirates 4-1

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning of a baseball...
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Trevor Williams pitched six innings and singled twice against his former team, helping the streaking Chicago Cubs top the stumbling Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1.

Chicago won for the fifth time in six games and stayed a half-game back of NL Central-leading St. Louis.

David Bote hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Kris Bryant had three hits and two RBIs.

Williams permitted one run and three hits in his first win since April 17.

Pittsburgh dropped its fifth straight game.

Rookie Wil Crowe recorded just four outs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/26/2021 10:19:27 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Parents received a letter saying a Jimtown High School employee resigned after administrators...
Jimtown High School employee resigns after inapproprate social media relationship with student
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
A fight breaks out at Four Winds Field between the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne Tin Caps on...
Brawl takes place at Four Winds Field in South Bend Cubs 12-10 win over Fort Wayne
St. Joseph County hosts first ever job fair Wednesday.
St. Joseph County look to fill 84 vacant positions with first ever job fair
=
1 dead after crash involving semi

Latest News

South Bend Cubs rally back to beat Fort Wayne 4-3
Abby Hostetler threw a no-hitter for Northridge on Wednesday, as the Raiders defeated Concord...
High School sectional softball and baseball scores from Wednesday night in Northern Indiana
Jared Miller crosses home plate after hitting a home run against Virginia Tech in the ACC...
No. 3 Irish shut out Hokies 8-0 to open ACC Tournament
Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro, left, greets Niko Goodrum after Goodrum scores on a sacrifice...
Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians 1-0