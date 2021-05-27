Advertisement

State Road 23 experiencing lane closures starting Wednesday

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Lane closures for State Road 23 between Main Street and South Bend Avenue begins next Wednesday.

State Road 23 will be closed from Fellows Street to the south side of Jefferson Boulevard for a road widening project.

And the ramps at State Road 23 and Lincolnway and at State Road 23 and Mishawaka will be closed.

A resurfacing maintenance project on State Road 23 between Michigan Street and South Bend Avenue will also begin June 2.

There will be alternating lane closures, with one lane open in each direction through the project.

You will not be able to turn left onto Main Street if you’re going northeast on State Road 23.

These projects will be ongoing through late August.

