Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire

The 48-year-old kicker last played in 2019.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) aims a field goal during the second half of an NFL...
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) aims a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee (1) hold the ball. (Source: AP/Lynne Sladky)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - NFL career scoring leader Adam Vinatieri is planning to retire. Vinatieri made the announcement on former teammate Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM radio show. The 48-year-old kicker last played in 2019. He had surgery on his left knee and his recovery process was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vinatieri scored 2,673 points and made 599 field goals, breaking both records previously held by Morten Andersen. Vinatieri also played in 365 regular-season games, second behind Andersen, and is the only player in league history to top the 1,000-point mark with two different franchises - the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

