One month later: 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez of Syracuse is still missing

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been one month since the disappearance of 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez and for the first time, Syracuse Police Chief Jim Layne sat down with 16 News Now Thursday to talk about it.

“What can you tell us about the investigation that is going on right now?,” 16 News Now asked Layne.

“I don’t want to jeopardize the case but it is an ongoing active investigation. We are working along with the Indiana State Police at this time. She is not believed to be local and that’s all I can say at this point,” Layne said.

Aaliyah went missing on the morning of April 27th. Her last moments were captured on a neighbor’s ring doorbell of her leaving her home for school just after 8 a.m.

Unfortunately, Aaliyah never made it to her bus stop.

“We have been investigating this from day one and we will continue to do so until we find her,” Layne says.

Since then, Aaliyah’s story has been shared all over the country, flooding social media, in hopes that someone -- anyone can find her.

“Anytime a child is involved, it’s difficult, very difficult and that’s the biggest thing. We’re concentrating on finding Aaliyah, and that’s what we plan to do,” Layne says.

Aaliyah is 5 foot 9 and 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

Police say she may be in Marion, Indiana, Georgia, or Palm Beach County, Florida.

Police say if you have seen Aaliyah, or know where she might be, you are asked to call your local police department.

