Notre Dame announces kickoff time for Wisconsin game in 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are exactly 101 days until Notre Dame football kicks off the 2021 season in Tallahassee against Florida State.

A few weeks after that, the Irish will play the Wisconsin Badgers at Solider Field. On Thursday, the schools announced the kickoff time for the September 25 game will be at 12 PM ET on FOX.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin were scheduled to play each other at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 2020. However, after the schedule shake up due to COVID-19, the game was canceled. The two schools are looking to schedule another meeting at Lambeau Field in the near future.

If Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan wins the starting job, he will play against his old team. Coan transferred from Wisconsin to Notre Dame in January.

