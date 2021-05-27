Advertisement

New Prairie High School seniors celebrate by driving tractors to school

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saddle up and start the tractor.

Thursday, New Prairie High School seniors took part in a long-running tradition of driving tractors to school.

This is their way of celebrating the last day of school.

The administration doesn’t know how long the tradition has been going on, but they feel it’s a nice way to honor the rural beginnings of the school district.

And it’s especially nice this year as it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“It just means we are getting one step back into normal because it just made it feel like the normal last day of school again, and it was kind of like it was fun to see it all on my last day of school, like last day of high school to see everyone together again,” says senior Chase Brackeen.

Tailgates also took place in the parking lot so students got to hang out for the last time before summer.

