Lakeview Middle School confiscates some phones, parent concerned

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - We are digging deeper into an issue at a Warsaw Middle School where several students’ phones were confiscated after police say a student sent out a nude photo of themselves.

One concerned parent says he wishes this situation would have been handled differently, and he is still unsure when or if his daughter will get her phone back.

The phones of several students at Lakeview Middle School have been confiscated due to an ongoing investigation into a nude photo a student sent out of themselves.

A concerned parent who wants to remain anonymous says his daughter’s phone was taken by the police and he’s frustrated.

“My main concern really is the privacy, the invasion of what the officers and the school might be looking into by obtaining children’s cell phones.”

Warsaw Police say there is an investigation in tandem with the school, and they are securing some phones so no more damage can be done with the photo.

Public Information Officer Bradley Kellar says they have to either receive consent or write and request a search warrant to go through a student’s phone. He says if there is probable cause to believe there is criminal evidence on a phone, they can take it but cannot immediately search it. He also says they will work quickly on this investigation to get phones back to their owners as soon as possible.

“I’m not letting you have access to my daughter’s phone, not because I think she’s guilty but because I think you guys are taking the wrong procedures to get to where you’re at.”

Ultimately this concerned parent says he hopes to soon get some clarity and that this situation will be resolved soon.

“I really just want answers on how this is supposed to be handled. We’ve talked to other parents that this has happened to, and like I said, it’s taken them years and they might not get the phone back at all.”

Warsaw Community Schools said they are not able to comment on the situation at this time since there is an ongoing police investigation.

