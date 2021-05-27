Advertisement

La Lumiere joins elite basketball conference for more than just basketball

However, the biggest selling point for La Lu was that all of the schools in the NIBC are like-minded in terms of athletics and academics.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, the La Lumiere basketball program joined the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference that will showcase some of the top basketball programs in the country.

Right now, the NIBC has eight teams but could expand down the road.

La Lumiere was intrigued by this opportunity for several reasons, including the high level of basketball.

“For us the formation of this conference, first and foremost, is about making sure that we keep a very high academic focus and a high competition focus simultaneously,” La Lumiere head of school Adam Kronk said.

However, the biggest selling point for La Lu was that all of the schools in the NIBC are like-minded in terms of athletics and academics.

“We are never going to sacrifice the educational component to go win basketball games,” La Lumiere head coach Pat Holmes said. “We believe if we do our job right here as a school, we are going to help every student be prepared not only for the rigors they are going to face in college but in life and beyond.”

There will be 10 games in the N-I-B-C conference schedule with some games taking place at Marsch Gymnasium in LaPorte down the road.

The Lakers will still play against local teams but they hope more fans will come out to watch them play.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight ends with father shooting son, police say
Parents received a letter saying a Jimtown High School employee resigned after administrators...
Jimtown High School employee resigns after inapproprate social media relationship with student
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
St. Joseph County hosts first ever job fair Wednesday.
St. Joseph County look to fill 84 vacant positions with first ever job fair
So with the great reopening happening all across Michiana, you gotta ask the question: Will the...
Mike and Matt’s Summer Forecast

Latest News

James Hinchcliffe of Canada looks down pit lane during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto...
James Hinchcliffe hopes to win Indy 500 this weekend
Jared Miller celebrates after hitting a homerun against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament on...
Jared Miller feels completely healthy after wrist injury, and continues to perform well
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Bieber allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Indians top Tigers 5-2
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, top, covers first as Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez...
Wait what? Bizarre sequence helps Cubs top Pirates 5-3