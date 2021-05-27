La Lumiere joins elite basketball conference for more than just basketball

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, the La Lumiere basketball program joined the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference that will showcase some of the top basketball programs in the country.

Right now, the NIBC has eight teams but could expand down the road.

La Lumiere was intrigued by this opportunity for several reasons, including the high level of basketball.

“For us the formation of this conference, first and foremost, is about making sure that we keep a very high academic focus and a high competition focus simultaneously,” La Lumiere head of school Adam Kronk said.

However, the biggest selling point for La Lu was that all of the schools in the NIBC are like-minded in terms of athletics and academics.

“We are never going to sacrifice the educational component to go win basketball games,” La Lumiere head coach Pat Holmes said. “We believe if we do our job right here as a school, we are going to help every student be prepared not only for the rigors they are going to face in college but in life and beyond.”

There will be 10 games in the N-I-B-C conference schedule with some games taking place at Marsch Gymnasium in LaPorte down the road.

The Lakers will still play against local teams but they hope more fans will come out to watch them play.

