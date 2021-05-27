Advertisement

Jared Miller feels completely healthy after wrist injury, and continues to perform well

Since he’s felt 100 percent, Miller has made a big difference for Notre Dame.
By Mark Skol Jr.
May. 27, 2021
CHARLOTTE (WNDU) - Early in the season, Irish senior infielder Jared Miller sprained his right wrist after a swing and missed several games until he recently became fully healthy.

“I don’t feel like he was healthy until today,” Irish manager Link Jarrett said. “If we can keep getting him back and really engaged in the at bats like he was today, that will help us so much.”

The switch hitter Miller has recorded a hit in each of the last six games. On Wednesday, he put on a show at the dish on the left side for the Irish belting his first home run since March and legging out a triple against Virginia Tech.

Miller likes how he is swinging the bat right now.

“Depends on the pitcher and the situation but mostly just see ball, hit ball and just go out there and get a good pitch to hit,” Miller said.

Miller and the Irish have a bright and early start to on Friday when they play Virginia in the ACC Tournament at 11 AM.

The winner heads to the ACC Semifinals. The game will be on ACC Network extra.

