James Hinchcliffe hopes to win Indy 500 this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - This Sunday, the Indy 500 is back in business with fans in the stands.

One racer who is not just grateful for the fans is James Hinchcliffe of Andretti Autosport.

Back in 2015 while preparing for the Indy 500, Hinchcliffe sustained serious injuries and nearly lost his life after a serious crash in practice.

Hinchcliffe has raced in the Indy 500 since, but wants to win finally it after his miraculous comeback.

“I was ten times more lucky not just to survive it but still be able to come back and race in the 500,” Hinchcliffe said. “I have an interesting relationship with this track and cement when you really break it down. But it never stopped me from wanting to come back and try again. This place is just that special.”

Hinchcliffe will race on the Indy 500 on Sunday. The Green Flag drops on WNDU at 12:45 PM.

