High School sectional softball and baseball scores from Wednesday night in Northern Indiana

(WNDU) - SOFTBALL

4A NORTHRIDGE SECTIONAL

Northridge 10, Concord 0. Raiders pitcher Abby Hostetler threw a no-hitter.

Goshen 8, Elkhart 1

Northridge and Goshen will play for sectional title Friday at 7 PM.

2A WINAMAC SECTIONAL

Pioneer 2, Boone Grove 1

Pioneer will face Winamac in the sectional title game on Thursday at 6 PM.

1A SOUTH CENTRAL

South Central 10, Culver Community 0

South Central will face the winner of the South Bend Career Academy/LaCrosse game on Saturday for the sectional championship. First pitch is at noon.

BASEBALL

4A PLYMOUTH SECTIONAL

Mishawaka 7, Plymouth 3

LaPorte 7, Riley 0

Mishawaka plays LaPorte Saturday at 11 AM in the sectional semifinals.

Adams will face Michigan City on the other side of the bracket at 1:30 PM.

3A SOUTH BEND CLAY SECTIONAL

New Prairie 2, Marian 1

The Cougars will play the winner of St. Joe/Clay who play Friday at 7 PM

3A WAWASEE SECTIONAL

Jimtown 3, Tippecanoe Valley 2

The Jimmies will play the winner of Lakeland/Wawasee on Saturday. Those teams play Thursday at 5:30 PM.

3A KANKAKEE VALLEY SECTIONAL

Culver Academies 14, Knox 0

Hanover Central 9, Kankakee Valley 1

CMA will match up with Hanover Central in the sectional semifinals on Saturday at 10 AM. Glenn will face River Forest on the other side of the bracket on Saturday at noon.

2A WESTVIEW SECTIONAL

Bremen 10, LaVille 0

Central Noble 5, Prairie Heights 1

The Lions will face Central Noble on Saturday in the sectional semifinals at 11 AM. On the other side of the bracket, Fairfield will face Westview at 1 PM.

2A WABASH SECTIONAL

Wabash 4, Carroll 3

Rochester 10, Lewis Cass 1

Wabash and Rochester square up on Saturday at 1 PM for the sectional semifinals. Whitko and Manchester match up on the other side of the bracket at 3:30 PM.

1A LACROSSE SECTIONAL

South Central 18, Culver Community 4

South Central will play the winner of LaCrosse/Argos in the semifinals who play on Thursday at 5 PM.

1A FREMONT SECTIONAL

Bethany Christian 5, FW Canterbury 3

FW Blackhawk Christian 10, Elkhart Christian Academy 0

FW Blackhawk will face Bethany Christian on Saturday at 11 AM in the sectional semifinals.

Fremont matches up with Lakewood Park Christian on the other side of the bracket at 1 PM.

