Governor wants Indiana state employees in offices in July

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s governor is directing all state employees to return to their offices by early July.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has told state workers the transition from a March 2020 stay-at-home order starts with senior staff, who must return by June 7.

Other employees should spend at least 50% of their time at the office by June 21 and return full-time by July 6.

In an email to state employees, the governor says face-to-face conversations “lead to innovation” and productive work.

The state will offer a vaccination clinic at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis on June 21-22. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

