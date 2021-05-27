Advertisement

Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians 1-0

Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro, left, greets Niko Goodrum after Goodrum scores on a sacrifice...
Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro, left, greets Niko Goodrum after Goodrum scores on a sacrifice fly by Robbie Grossman during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers’ bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0.

Detroit starter Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury in the middle of an at-bat.

Michael Fulmer pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win.

Gregory Soto earned his his fifth save.

Cal Quantrill gave up the game’s only run and allowed just two hits over three innings and took the loss.

5/26/2021 10:12:43 PM (GMT -4:00)

