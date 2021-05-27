Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Rain Returns Late Thursday

Much needed rain on Wednesday morning gave way to sunshine. Thursday will be the opposite; sunshine gives way to rain late in the day through Friday. More liquid gold is on the way. The details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Sunshine to begin the day under mostly clear skies. Clouds will increase during the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. More rain is on the way with a few showers possible after 5pm. The scattered showers continue into the evening. High of 74.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers continue with heavier pockets of rain likely from time to time. A few thunderstorms are possible. No severe weather is expected. Rain continues into the morning with breezy conditions. Low of 47.

FRIDAY: Rain during the morning gives way to scattered showers that last through the early afternoon. Rainfall may approach 1 inch across the area when all is said and done. It remains very cool under full cloud cover with highs struggling to reach into the upper 50s. The breeze remains with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. High of 57.

SATURDAY: A few sprinkles early as clouds begin to clear during the day. Sunshine breaks out later in the afternoon to begin the holiday weekend. Temperatures do rise back into the middle 60s as the winds calm. High of 66.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine sticks with us through Memorial Day with highs rising through the middle 70s with lower humidity. Those of you heading to the INDY 500, race day looks beautiful with highs in the middle 70s and no chance for rain. Chances for rain return by the middle of next week. This may mean that the sprinklers get a nice long break from working overtime!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, May 26th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 79

Wednesday’s Low: 56

Precipitation: 0.28″

