Elkhart mayor speaks at young professionals’ luncheon

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Greater Elkhart Young Professionals hosted a luncheon on Thursday that featured a presentation by Mayor Rod Roberson.

The mayor spoke about his vision for Elkhart in the coming years. He said he wants Elkhart to be a place where people from different backgrounds can connect and engage with one another.

He challenged the young professionals in attendance to get involved in the community by volunteering at events and joining planning committees that play a major role in the development of infrastructure throughout the city. Mayor Roberson’s overall message stressed the importance of service and how young professionals’ efforts can be a great benefit to the community.

“I would like all of you to walk alongside Elkhart,” Roberson said. “In a way that you can offer your service to it. I will work on the legislative piece; we will. Because I advocate legislatively on your behalf.”

Mayor Roberson understands that there are still many challenges facing Elkhart, but says he looks forward to working together to create a brighter future.

