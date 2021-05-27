Downtown Niles restaurants attracting business with Niles Munchie Trail

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -The Niles Munchie Trail is helping Green Stem Provisioning customers find the perfect pairing to their cannabis purchase...something to eat with it.

16 News Now tells us how you can eat out at a discount next time you shop at Green Stem, while also bringing in some green for restaurant owners trying to bounce back.

Green Stem customers will see on the bottom of their receipts some discounts to some restaurants in downtown Niles. It’s not only Green Stem’s way of helping their customers get over the munchies, but it’s also their way of supporting restaurants in their community.

Folks at Green Stem will tell you, you don’t necessarily need to be on an empty stomach to get the munchies after using some of the cannabis products there.

“Pan crust pizza with pepperoni and extra cheese,” said one customer.

“The Iron Shoe has this burger that has brie and jam on it and it hits every single sweet and savory taste bud,” said a Green Stem employee.

More than a dozen Niles restaurants are partnering with Green Stem to help satisfy their customer’s cravings.

Some of these stores already know what’s in high demand for people coming from the provisioning center.

“First off, our hand-made caramel corn because again you have the sweet and you have the salty, and my favorite is the salted toffee,” said Veni’s Sweet Shop general manager Linda Skwarcan.

The Munchie Trail will also bring more dollars to restaurants recovering from the pandemic with roughly 4,000 customers rolling up to Green Stem weekly, many from out of state.

“We’re just really trying to get people to try restaurants and some places they’ve maybe never tried before and branch out because there’s some really good food in Niles and they deserve a chance to shine,” said Green Stem Provisioning operations director Michael Lynch.

Customers can Munchie Trail Discounts on their receipt when shopping for both recreational and medical cannabis products, as long as the coupon is used within 24 hours.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

-Good Anuff Pub

-Niles Brewing Company

-Jim’s Smokin Cafe

-Pizza Transit

-CJ’s Pizza and Subs

-Home Plate Restaurant

-Iron Shoe Distillery

-Uncle Rod’s BBQ

-Veni’s Sweet Shop

-Nuggett Downtown Grill

-Create Bar and Grill

-Curly Q’s BBQ

-Ginny’s Place

