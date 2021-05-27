CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.

Starting 6/1, eligible consumers who received or plan to receive a #COVID19 vaccination through #CVSHealth can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win more than 1,000 prizes, like free cruises, a VIP Super Bowl experience + more: https://t.co/8yh80uS9Fi. pic.twitter.com/Zg9usKSSgX — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) May 27, 2021

Customers ages 18 and older can enter the sweepstakes, which will run until July 10.

The CVS Health announcement comes as the pace of vaccinations begins to lag nationally, and several states have created lottery prizes to entice residents to get shots.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of delivering at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adult Americans by July 4 and fully vaccinating at least 160 million by then.

