Bieber allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Indians top Tigers 5-2

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Shane Bieber struck out 12 in seven one-hit innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

Bieber took a no-hitter into the seventh before Jonathan Schoop led off the bottom of that inning with a home run to left.

The Cleveland right-hander then struck out three more hitters before leaving after 103 pitches.

Eddie Rosario homered for the Indians, who helped Terry Francona to his 700th victory as Cleveland’s manager.

Matthew Boyd allowed four runs and six hits in five innings for the Tigers, who have lost five of six.

