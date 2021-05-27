Aspen Tap House opens in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday, Aspen Tap House celebrated its grand opening at its first Indiana location in Mishawaka.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with Mayor Dave Wood.

Aspen Tap House opened back on May 17 in the former Scotty’s Brewhouse on Main Street.

The space has been renovated to reflect the Rocky Mountain and Colorado theme featuring mountain bikes, Adirondack chairs, and a ski lift with plenty of big-screen televisions.

As part of the celebration, the restaurant donated 15 percent of its sales to the local Team Fox of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which supports Parkinson’s Disease research.

