What’s Good: New ‘Little Free Library’ outside Concord West Side Elementary

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Well kids can find out What’s Good by reading a good book.

Concord West Side Elementary school students can do just that after a new Little Free Library opened outside their front door.

16 News Now tells us what the students who made this went through to get it done.

This project all started because three seniors from the class of 2020 were inspired to find a way to provide books for kids here at Concord West Side Elementary during the summertime. When the pandemic put a bump in their plans, they came back to finish what they started.

2020 Concord High School graduates Elliana Schaffer, Rachel Rowe, and Stephanie Rowe continued to work on constructing their Little Free Library throughout the pandemic and the beginning of 2021 so it’s ready for these students in the summer.

“On our Christmas break, Concord was still in session, so we just came over to the high school. Mr. McComish, who’s a teacher there, he actually helped us build it. So, we built it over our Christmas Break,” Stephanie Rowe said.

Now they’re sharing their love for reading with these 2nd graders after cutting the ribbon.

They said this gives students who live around here quick and free access to books when the school library closes for the summer.

“We were working on our Senior project for the Little Free Library. We decided to place it at West Side. You can borrow a book and bring it back, or if you decide you really love the book, you can keep it. It just allows books to flow through the community,” said Elliana Schaffer.

With several multi-lingual students at West Side, the girls stocked the shelves with books in English and Spanish.

“We thought this would be a great thing for the school especially because West Side has a large Spanish-speaking student population. We wanted to be able to give those students and all the students equal access to books during the summer,” said Rachel Rowe.

Setting up these kids to read about What’s Good in their community’s new Little Free Library.

