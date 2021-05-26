Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Kid on the move

By Tricia Sloma
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Fast cars and a fun future is what 12-year-old Jalen dreams about. This Grant Me Hope youth is available for adoption from the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Jalen has an incredible memory and that’s just part of what makes him a good student. He’s really great at math and science. He wants to be an engineer when he grows up.

“I like cars a lot. I know which cars are which,” said Jalen. “When I get older, I want to be an engineer and I want to make a car of my own. I draw cars. If it’s not like how it is in real life, I erase it and then try again.”

Pizza is Jalen’s favorite food, but he’s not picky when it comes to eating. Perhaps that’s because he is learning how to cook.

“I love to cook. I can cook anything if I just know the right ingredients and how to use tools,” said Jalen.

Jalen has been in foster care for five years and he’s hoping that a new family will adopt him.

“Adoption means wanted and not being unwanted by others people,” said Jalen. “I’m just here to live a life that can hopefully spread joy around people.”

If you would like to add Jalen’s joy to your family, click here for more information from Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange:

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

Jalen | GrantMehope

