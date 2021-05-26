Students show appreciation for police, firefighters with Hometown Heroes Parade

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A very special parade passed by Parkside Elementary School Wednesday morning.

This is the Hometown Heroes Parade.

Students showed their appreciation of those who have pledged to protect and serve our community, waving flags and holding banners as city police and fire trucks drove by.

“Well, I hope they feel appreciated, and they feel welcomed, and they feel like they’re a part of something,” says 5th grader Miles Gillette.

“They just did a neat thing for us, to recognize us, and they did a good deed, and it was well recognized. We loved it; we appreciate it. And hope they maybe have careers in law enforcement, or fire, or 911,” says Tara Powell, school resource officer for Goshen schools.

Some students also held signs with the words “caring” and “problem solvers,” words they chose to describe their hometown heroes.

