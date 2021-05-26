Advertisement

State police: Fatalities from Michigan traffic crashes up in 2020

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Preliminary data released by the state police shows nearly 100 more people died in traffic crashes in Michigan last year than in 2019.

The state police Criminal Justice Information Center says Wednesday that 1,083 people were killed in 2020, compared to 985 in 2019.

The number of deaths last year also were the most since 1,084 people were killed in crashes in 2007.

Crashes and the number of people injured were down in 2020.

Data shows 60,986 injuries in 2020 and 74,963 in 2019.

There were 314,377 crashes in 2019 and 245,432 last year.

Traffic deaths involving alcohol increased from 295 in 2019 to 326 last year.

