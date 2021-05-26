Advertisement

St. Joseph County look to fill 84 vacant positions with first ever job fair

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County held its first ever job fair Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the County-City Building from 1-4 p.m, where more than 10 departments across the county looked to fill vacant positions.

As of Wednesday, the county has 84 job openings that are vacant. Among those positions include correctional, detention and probation officers. Also, nurses, housekeeping, as well as seasonal parks positions are available as well.

After speaking to St. Joseph County Human Resource Director Kim Karkiewicz, she says the number of available jobs this year is much larger than years past.

“For us, it is a large amount because not that we have had a large turnover, it’s just once people have left, we really didn’t see the people coming and looking to move positions from where they currently were at, or continuing to get the support from the federal with unemployment,” Karkiewicz says.

For Fire Operations Chief Nancy Lockhart, the affects of the pandemic have put pressure on her department to find candidates that best fit the job.

“It’s been harder and harder to attract talent after COVID for various reasons I’m sure. People took other jobs, people may not have child care at home where they can take another job. I’m sure there are a lot of reasons but we’re looking to hire the best of the best,” Lockhart says.

To view jobs available or to submit an application, visit https://www.sjcindiana.com/Jobs.aspx.

